Births for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Ashleigh and Nicholas Harris, Missoula, boy, June 17

Madeleine and Eric Webber, Missoula, girl, June 16

Nicole Lynn Byrne and Michael Wayne Biers III, Helena, twin girls, May 13

Audrianna French and Anthony Turner, Stevensville, boy, May 26

Arica N. Fuss and Cody R. Goakey, Missoula, boy, June 3

Chelsea Noblitt and Kyle Powers, Missoula, girl, June 8

Caitlyn Long and Kody Kelley, Seeley Lake, boy, June 10

Kailea Katrina and Matthew Paul Olds, Missoula, boy, June 17

Kim and Michael Rieley, Missoula, girl, June 17

Selene and Drew Koepke, Missoula, boy, June 18

Kate Elizabeth Lloyd and John David Lloyd, Missoula, girl, June 15

Sara and Travis Tikka, Missoula, boy, June 17

Shannon and Skylar James, Missoula, boy, June 18

Melissa and Mike Kallas, Butte, girl, June 18

Nicole and Brandon Damaskos, Lolo, twin boys, June 22

