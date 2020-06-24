Births for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Ashleigh and Nicholas Harris, Missoula, boy, June 17
Madeleine and Eric Webber, Missoula, girl, June 16
Nicole Lynn Byrne and Michael Wayne Biers III, Helena, twin girls, May 13
Audrianna French and Anthony Turner, Stevensville, boy, May 26
Arica N. Fuss and Cody R. Goakey, Missoula, boy, June 3
Chelsea Noblitt and Kyle Powers, Missoula, girl, June 8
Caitlyn Long and Kody Kelley, Seeley Lake, boy, June 10
Kailea Katrina and Matthew Paul Olds, Missoula, boy, June 17
Kim and Michael Rieley, Missoula, girl, June 17
Selene and Drew Koepke, Missoula, boy, June 18
Kate Elizabeth Lloyd and John David Lloyd, Missoula, girl, June 15
Sara and Travis Tikka, Missoula, boy, June 17
Shannon and Skylar James, Missoula, boy, June 18
Melissa and Mike Kallas, Butte, girl, June 18
Nicole and Brandon Damaskos, Lolo, twin boys, June 22
