Births for Wednesday, June 29

Caitlin Leinum and Noah Anderson, Missoula, boy, June 18. 

Kirsten and Jess Gyapay, Missoula, boy, June 16. 

Kyndal and Adam Norton, Missoula, boy, June 17. 

Katie and Jeff Smith, Missoula, girl, June 21.

Samantha Ryan and Dane Stewart, Missoula, girl, June 20.

Niara Banales and Victor Lagerquist, Missoula, girl, June 15. 

Arica Fuss and Hunter Thompson, Missoula, boy, June 13. 

Jessica and Levi Coughlin, Missoula, girl, June 22. 

Kate O'Reilly and Kevin McMullen, Missoula, girl, June 22. 

KiriAunnna and Kirk Booi, Missoula, girl, June 24. 

Autumn Gough and Collin Johnson, Missoula, girl, June 25. 

Meaghan and Mark McDiffett, Los Angeles, CA, boy, June 28. 

Sayde Reeves and Beau Larson, Missoula, girl, June 21. 

Michaela Waller and Jacob Schreckendgust, Florence, girl, June 23. 

Hannah Hert and Latarius Richardson, Missoula, girl, June 21. 

Ashley Robinson and Francis Butori III, Butte, girl, June 21. 

