Elizabeth Renee Selfors and Jacob Wayne Salyers, Missoula, girl, June 18

Kriss and Travis Brewer, Stevensville, boy, June 18

Allison and Patrick Williams, Missoula, girl, June 19

Katie and Ryan Delaney, Missoula, boy, June 19

Candace Jackson and David Kendall, Missoula, boy, May 28

Monica Perez-Watkins and Ezra Shearer, Missoula, girl, June 12

Maddy Coogler and Jon Mooney, Gardiner/Lincoln, girl, June 20

Alexa Marah Putnam and Xavier Vern Hutt, Missoula, boy, June 19

Christa L. and W. Travis Schweer, Missoula, girl, June 20

Taelar and Walter Dalbey, Helena, boy, June 20

Kaitlin Ann and Wesley Peter Darnell, Missoula, girl, June 21

Amanda Mentzer and Kristopher Culdice, Missoula, boy, June 21

Taylor and Justin McManus, Missoula, boy, June 20

Jennifer and Gabriel Martinez, Missoula, girl, June 20

Megan Kurosky and Tyler Troy, Missoula, boy, June 21

Jessica Goodwin and Justin Boehler, Missoula, boy, June 23

Meredith and Jordan Ross, Marshfield, Wisconsin/Cheyenne, Wyoming, girl, June 23

Sydnee Clairmont and Travis Baldwin, Missoula, boy, June 23

Jessica and William Hale, Missoula, boy, June 22

Nicole Howell and Marcus Sheridan, Polson, boy, June 22

Maria Peterson Staszcuk and Joseph Staszuk, Corvallis, boy, June 22

Rachel and Byron Dike, Clancy, boy, June 22

Karra Melissa Comstock and Telten Rae Comstock, Eureka, girl, June 20

Joy and Robbie Hilton, East Missoula, boy, June 23

Casey and Blaine Somers, Florence, girl, June 24

Jessica and Aaron Hanson, Missoula, girl, June 24

Janelle and Loren Mostad, Missoula, boy, June 21

Nina Klagstad Vincent and Alex Klagstad, Missoula, boy, June 23

Ivana and Michael Fidelis, Florence, girl, June 21

