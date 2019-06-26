Elizabeth Renee Selfors and Jacob Wayne Salyers, Missoula, girl, June 18
Kriss and Travis Brewer, Stevensville, boy, June 18
Allison and Patrick Williams, Missoula, girl, June 19
Katie and Ryan Delaney, Missoula, boy, June 19
Candace Jackson and David Kendall, Missoula, boy, May 28
Monica Perez-Watkins and Ezra Shearer, Missoula, girl, June 12
Maddy Coogler and Jon Mooney, Gardiner/Lincoln, girl, June 20
Alexa Marah Putnam and Xavier Vern Hutt, Missoula, boy, June 19
Christa L. and W. Travis Schweer, Missoula, girl, June 20
Taelar and Walter Dalbey, Helena, boy, June 20
Kaitlin Ann and Wesley Peter Darnell, Missoula, girl, June 21
Amanda Mentzer and Kristopher Culdice, Missoula, boy, June 21
Taylor and Justin McManus, Missoula, boy, June 20
Jennifer and Gabriel Martinez, Missoula, girl, June 20
Megan Kurosky and Tyler Troy, Missoula, boy, June 21
Jessica Goodwin and Justin Boehler, Missoula, boy, June 23
Meredith and Jordan Ross, Marshfield, Wisconsin/Cheyenne, Wyoming, girl, June 23
Sydnee Clairmont and Travis Baldwin, Missoula, boy, June 23
Jessica and William Hale, Missoula, boy, June 22
Nicole Howell and Marcus Sheridan, Polson, boy, June 22
Maria Peterson Staszcuk and Joseph Staszuk, Corvallis, boy, June 22
Rachel and Byron Dike, Clancy, boy, June 22
Karra Melissa Comstock and Telten Rae Comstock, Eureka, girl, June 20
Joy and Robbie Hilton, East Missoula, boy, June 23
Casey and Blaine Somers, Florence, girl, June 24
Jessica and Aaron Hanson, Missoula, girl, June 24
Janelle and Loren Mostad, Missoula, boy, June 21
Nina Klagstad Vincent and Alex Klagstad, Missoula, boy, June 23
Ivana and Michael Fidelis, Florence, girl, June 21