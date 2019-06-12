{{featured_button_text}}
Suzan and Josh Truitt, Lolo, Missoula, boy, June 3

Karen Schlatter and Matt Sutton, Missoula, girl, June 5

Raina and Daniel Noonan, Missoula, boy, June 4

Mariah and Cai Wear, Missoula, girl, June 5

Jessica Jo and Matthew Daniel James, Missoula, girl, June 5

Hannah Gentry and Cody Pflaum, Missoula, girl, June 6

Jessica and Nathan Brown, Corvallis, girl, June 5

Crystal and Luke Ambagis, Conner, girl, June 6

Rachel and Chris Thurston, Missoula, boy, June 9

Trisha and Andrew Drobeck, Missoula, boy, June 8

Brittany and Dan Minor, Potomac, boy, June 9

Rebecca and Aaron St. Peter, Missoula, boy, June 8

Nicole and Heath Shepardson, Missoula, boy, June 7

Tabetha Little Leaf, Missoula, girl, June 5

Kerri Garstang and Jesse Steele, Stevensville, girl, June 4

Shailyne Mathers and Dakota Killgore, Alberton, boy, June 3

Patience McDonald and Devin Jay Bond, Missoula, boy, May 29

Rebecca Lynn Nelson and Kiether Dayne Nelson Sr., Missoula, boy, May 30

Lila Erickson and Jon Burham, Missoula, boy, March 22

Laura Shannon and Cooper Malin, Dixon, boy, June 10

