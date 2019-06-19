Sierra Christian and Zachary Kuhnhenn, Missoula, girl, June 11
Elizabeth and William Tanner, Anaconda, girl, June 12
Makayla Lewis and Riley Croy, Missoula, girl, June 12
Paige Thevs Livingston and Walter Randolph Chitwood III, Missoula, boy, June 13
Juliana and Andrew Arechaga, Missoula, girl, June 13
Caitlin and Scott McClellan, Missoula, girl, June 13
Kate and Jesse Armstrong, Potomac, girl, June 13
Kirsten J. Hanford and Alec Campbell White, Thompson Falls, girl, June 6
Melissa Michelle and Nick Allen Hallgren, Clinton, girl, June 13
Natasha E. and Brandon P. Flint, Hamilton, girl, June 15
Donya and Destine Tolon, Dillon, girl, June 14
Abra J. and Nick J. Loran, Clinton, girl, June 14
Brooke Jones and John Donald, Missoula, girl, June 14
Ashley and Jon Grout, Missoula, girl, June 16