Sierra Christian and Zachary Kuhnhenn, Missoula, girl, June 11

Elizabeth and William Tanner, Anaconda, girl, June 12

Makayla Lewis and Riley Croy, Missoula, girl, June 12

Paige Thevs Livingston and Walter Randolph Chitwood III, Missoula, boy, June 13

Juliana and Andrew Arechaga, Missoula, girl, June 13

Caitlin and Scott McClellan, Missoula, girl, June 13

Kate and Jesse Armstrong, Potomac, girl, June 13

Kirsten J. Hanford and Alec Campbell White, Thompson Falls, girl, June 6

Melissa Michelle and Nick Allen Hallgren, Clinton, girl, June 13

Natasha E. and Brandon P. Flint, Hamilton, girl, June 15

Donya and Destine Tolon, Dillon, girl, June 14

Abra J. and Nick J. Loran, Clinton, girl, June 14

Brooke Jones and John Donald, Missoula, girl, June 14

Ashley and Jon Grout, Missoula, girl, June 16

