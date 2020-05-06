Births for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Ali and Damian Khoury, Missoula, girl, April 29
Nicole L. and Devin J. Porter, Stevensville, girl, April 27
Brittney and Wesley Keller, Missoula, girl, April 28
Anne Ziegler and George King, Missoula, boy, April 30
Bree and Eric Hemphill, Missoula, boy, May 1
Chelsea P. and Keitel P. Chirinos, Missoula, girl, May 3
Kayla Dix, Arlee, girl, May 2
Jennifer and Stryker Clark, Missoula, boy, May 2
Ashten and Daniel Orr, Missoula, girl, May 1
Corajena K. and Casey James Moon, Helena, girl, April 30
Michelle and Dane Schneider, Missoula, girl, April 22
Jasmine Paige Jones and Zachary John Lott, St. Regis, boy, April 22
Rebecca Wilson and Bruce Corriveau, Clinton, boy, April 25
Katrina and Russell Vincent, Hamilton, boy, May 4
