Allyse and Ethan King, Frenchtown, boy, April 23
Sarah and Will Benjamin, Missoula, boy, April 23
Sarah R. and Mason A. Moran, Missoula, boy, April 23
Danielle and Staryal Johnston, Missoula, girl, April 22
Charisa and Vasiliy Lemeza, Lolo, girl, April 25
Kati and Kyle Mitchell, Plains, boy, April 24
Jessica and Levi Coughlin, Helmville, boy, April 24
Jessia L. and Wade T. Hendricks, Helena, girl, April 23
Bobbie Jo and Brandt Montelius, Missoula, boy, April 24
Megan and Jacob Hensley, Missoula, boy, April 25
Josie and Fischer Young, Missoula, girl, April 28
Nicole and Robert Westberry, Corvallis, girl, April 28
Marissa and Sean Davis, Missoula, girl, April 28
Amy and Justin Weimer, Lolo, girl, April 27
Kimberly Renee Spence and Layne Calvin Spence, Stevensville, girl, April 26
Markie and Geoffrey Glidwell, Missoula, girl, April 28
Caitlin and Matthew Burgess, Missoula, boy, April 29