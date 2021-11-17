 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, November 17

Makale Collins and Alex Trickey, Missoula, girl, Nov. 9

Bonnie and Zebulun Erickson, Missoula, boy, Nov. 8

Taylor and Justin McManus, Lolo, boy, Aug. 17

Niciah Lewis, Superior, girl, Aug. 31

Crystal and Mason Klocke, Stevensville, girl, Oct. 6

Sarah Edmonds and Eric Oran, Missoula, girl, Oct. 6

Nicole and Matthew Schultz, Missoula, girl, Nov. 8

Audra Engebretson and Razzmun Walhood, Missoula, boy, Nov. 11

Erika Nicklay and Robert Smart, Missoula, boy, Nov. 12

Kelcie Mostad and Rory Haskins, Missoula, boy, Nov. 14

Jaime and John Murdock, Bartertown, girl, Nov. 14

Noelle and Michael Lanch, Arlee, twins, boy and girl, Oct. 27

Kate and Brian Geer, Missoula, girl, Nov. 11

