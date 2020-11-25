Births for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Serra K. Lindsay and Michael L. Snodgrass, Missoula, boy, Nov. 9
Alyssa Koziomkowski and Cole Bates, Arlee, girl, Nov. 12
Elora Peterson and Kyle Brueggeman, Seeley Lake, girl, Nov. 14
Sara and Matthew Brendel, Stevensville, girl, Nov. 17
Brittany Williams and Kristofer Brattien, Frenchtown, girl, Nov. 18
Sara Jean Zeier and Hollie Marie Zeier, Missoula, girl, Nov. 18
Meghan and Jack Rhodes, Hall, girl, Nov. 19
Molly and Jared Murphy, Missoula, girl, Nov. 19
Sophia and Brandon Dalton, Missoula, girl, Nov. 19
Rachel Markovich and Dan McFarland, Missoula, boy, Nov. 22
Shannon and Trent Tubbs, Missoula, girl, Nov. 23
Inna and Mikhail Lemiaza, Missoula, boy, Nov. 23
