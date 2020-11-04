Births for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Amanda and Paul Clifford, Huson, boy, Oct. 28
Kelsey and Drew Malchi, Whitefish, boy, Oct. 28
Rebekah and Allen Nolte, Missoula, girl, Oct. 28
Kayla Arthur, Huson, girl, Oct. 27
Aspen and Lukas Lindeman, Lolo, boy, Oct. 29
Kymra Stibel Archibald and Matthew Raymond Archibald, Missoula, boy, Oct. 31
Jennie Yang and Joshua Schwartzman, Missoula, boy, Oct. 31
Robin Armoux and Nate Burd, Missoula, girl, Oct. 22
Ina Anderson and Mason Gardiner, Missoula, boy, Oct. 24
Ginny and Zane Rodriguez, Missoula, boy, Oct. 27
Jenny Halland and Dan Martin, Missoula, boy, Oct. 27
Felicite Rose McDonald and Elijah Joe Cahoon, Arlee, girl, July 18
Shailene Moya and Zachary Buhlke, Clinton, boy, Oct. 16
Kaitlin Erin and Eric Thomas Delphy, Missoula, girl, Oct. 22
Grace Brogan and John Kammen, Missoula, girl, Nov. 1
