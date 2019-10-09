{{featured_button_text}}
Claire and Ssage Augare, Missoula, boy, Sept. 30

Dylen and Stefan McCrumb, Missoula, girl, Sept. 30

Michaela and Richard Davenport, Lolo, girl, Sept. 30

Caitlyn and Javier Rivas, Missoula, boy, Oct. 3

Heather and Zachary Florence, Missoula, girl, Oct. 3

Jennifer and Matt Delong, Butte, girl, Oct. 3

Audra Grehan and Ruben Martinez, Missoula, boy, Oct. 6

Kelsey and Jake Pelczar, Billings, girl, Oct. 3

Shathena Meeder-Shauvin and Jeff Shauvin, Missoula, girl, Oct. 7

Stephanie and Kameron Simkins, Missoula, girl, Oct. 6

Nadine LaRue, Missoula, girl, Oct. 7

Shauna and Corwin Yellow Kidney, Missoula, boy, Oct. 7

Karrissa and Glen Patton, Missoula, girl, Oct. 7

