Amy Roden and Carlos Leon-Vargas, Missoula, boy, Oct. 13

Caitlin and Christopher Williams, Missoula, boy, Oct. 24

Alicia and Kyle Houghtaling, Florence, girl, Oct. 23

Tomi and Lee Olesen, Missoula, girl, Oct. 24

Kira and Keith Miller, Missoula, boy, Oct. 25

Jenny and David Stevenson, Missoula, boy, Oct. 26

Adelle and Joel Daymude, Missoula/Browning, boy, Oct. 17

Erica and Daniel Stasiewski, Missoula, boy, Oct. 26

Taylar Robbins and Kyle McGowan, Missoula, boy, Oct. 28

