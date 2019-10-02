Alisa and Christopher Cobb, Missoula, boy, Sept. 24
Jennifer and Tom Graham, Philipsburg, girl, Sept. 24
Heidi and Toby Meierbachtol, Missoula, girl, Sept. 26
Laura and Corey Kaufman, Missoula, girl, Sept. 26
Elizabeth Gates and Brett Lowe, Stevensville, girl, Sept. 26
Faith Bisson and Conor Hubbard, Missoula, girl, Sept. 13
Torree Guerrero and Austin Burt, Missoula, girl, Sept. 19
Esther Tuttle and Shaun Kopp, Missoula, girl, Sept. 23
You have free articles remaining.
Rebecca Herrick and Taylor Kazinsky, Missoula, girl, Sept. 24
Shila and Jack Chavez, Missoula, boy, Sept. 3
Bailey Rose Collins and Nickolas Taylor Myers, Missoula, girl, Aug. 30
Maacah and Chris Borntreger, Plains, twin girls, June 27
Elizabeth and Corey Shaw, Missoula, girl, Sept. 16
Brittany and Neil Christiansen, Missoula, boy, Sept. 30
Danielle and Wyman Petro, Missoula, girl, Sept. 29