Births for Wednesday, October 13
Births for Wednesday, October 13

Bailey and Andrew Elliot, Missoula, girl, Oct. 4

Elisa Gutierrez and Ethan Michael, Missoula, boy, Oct. 7

Jessica Lynn Sorlien and Jason Lee Sorlien, Stevensville, boy, Oct. 8

Jordan and Ryan Hansen, Florence, boy, Oct. 7

Taelar and Walt Dalbey, Helena, boy, Oct. 7

Katherine Crevi and Justin Redeen, Missoula, boy, Oct. 5

Emily Louise and Christopher Charles Jolley, Stevensville, girl, Oct. 5

Victoria Somerlott, Missoula, girl, Oct. 4

Kelsey and Travis Whitt, Butte, girl, Oct. 5

Theresa and Seth Simons, Stevensville, boy, Oct. 5

Tara Sherven and Taylor Migliore, Missoula, boy, Sept. 25

