Births for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Laura and Erik Johnson, Missoula, girl, Oct. 8
Victoria and Matthew Price, Missoula, boy, Oct. 10
Torie and Thomas Allison, Missoula, boy, Oct. 10
Melissa and Tim Heaps, Kalispell, twins, boy and girl, Oct. 8
Madison Burkhard, Missoula, boy, Oct. 11
Sarah Ann and Andrew James Harrison, Florence, boy, Oct. 12
Siena Marie Cummings and Adam John Cummings, Missoula, girl, Oct. 12
Caryn and Paul Ahlin, Missoula, boy, Oct. 12
Amanda and James Marek, Missoula, boy, Oct. 11
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!