Births for Wednesday, October 19

Kelsey and Brett Van Dyke, Seeley Lake, girl, Oct. 10.
Anneliese Maria and Benjamin Nelson Broman, Missoula, boy, Oct. 12.
Allison Molnar and Stuart Meintz, Missoula, boy, Oct. 4.
Emily and Miles Sullivan, Missoula, boy, Oct. 8.
Lauren and Mark Stoddard, Missoula, girl, Oct. 4.
Madison Reimann and Mac Blundell, Missoula, girl, Oct. 3.
Kallea and Matthew Olds, Missoula, girl, Oct. 6.
Angie and Jeremy Partain, Missoula, girl, Oct. 5.
Heather and Josh Pecora, Missoula, girl, Oct. 3.
Michelle Mayer and Justin Gordon, Missoula, boy, Sept. 29.
Addreyanna Moore, Sopkane, boy, Oct. 16.
Shelly Noel Troy and Nicholas Remi VanHole, Missoula, girl, Oct. 16.
Sloan and Cody Andreas, Missoula, girl, Oct. 12.
Sara and Kody Davidson, Missoula, boy, Oct. 12.
Kyla Paisley and Austin Vandehey, Hamilton, boy, Oct. 15.
Sokoya LaDeaux and Sean McCarthy, Plains, boy, Oct. 9.
Bridget Guildner and William Coppedge, Hamilton, girl, Oct. 10.
Katherine Hamer and Ryan Stunden, Polson, girl, Oct. 12.
Jenna and Elliot Pateman, Missoula, girl, Oct. 10.
