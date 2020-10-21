Births for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Veronica Jones and McKabe McEwen, Helena, girl, Oct. 4
Shondra Brost and Kyle Mock, Missoula, boy, Oct. 6
Katelyn and TJ Hughes, Victor, girl, Oct. 13
Ariel L. Carter, Missoula, boy, Oct. 18
Jessica Rose Smith and Cody Justin Smith, Drummond, girl, Oct. 16
Kelli Tinervin-Gregg and Phillipo Gregg, Stevensville, boy, Oct. 15
Alexandria Marie Morkert and Jeffrey Michael Morkert, Missoula, girl, Oct. 15
Tori and Dan Hinther, Lolo, boy, Oct. 18
Saige RedBoy and Austin Megaard, Missoula, boy, Oct. 19
Brooke and Michael Tran, Lolo, boy, Oct. 18
