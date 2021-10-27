 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, October 27

births stockimage

Anna Anderson Brown and Dylan Brown, Greenough, girl, Oct. 19

Mary and Dylan Robbins, Missoula, twin girls, Oct. 20

Amy and Justin Weimer, Lolo, girl, Oct. 20

Taryn and Erik Gray, Missoula, girl, Oct. 21

Catlin and Derek Moree', Stevensville, girl, Oct. 24

Rebecca Croson and Peter Chinikaylo, Missoula, boy, Oct. 19

Jessica and Jack Schwenk, Potomac, girl, Oct. 25

Briana Jean Burge Weibush and R.R. Weibush, Missoula, boy, Oct. 17

Alycia and Bo Harris, Stevensville, girl, Oct. 18

Catrina Sherven and Kirk Yanzick, Stevensville, boy, Oct. 14

Kateland Benafield and Tia Holyk, Missoula, girl, Oct. 11

Abbe Moran and Kody Duckels, Missoula, boy, Oct. 12

Baylee Benson and Blake Carroll, Missoula, girl, Oct. 12

Trinity Trosclair and Cody Thormahlen, Missoula, girl, Oct. 19

Amanda Collier and Benjamin Boonlua, Missoula, girl, Oct. 18

Ashley and Richard Brushia, Stevensville, girl, Oct. 19

Laura and Josh Geissel, Florence, boy, Oct. 18

Makayla Marshall and Austin Prindel, Missoula, girl, Oct. 20

Mariah Cheff and Cameron Neiss, Missoula, girl, Oct. 19

Kelsey and Chase Baune, Hamilton, girl, Oct. 21

Gabrielle Broere and Austin Fleer, Missoula, girl, Oct. 4

