Births for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Kinsey and Steven Fisher, Missoula, boy, Oct. 19
Kari and Ryan Lehmann, Superior, girl, Oct. 20
Ashley and Wes Sherman, Stevensville, boy, Oct. 21
Kiley Sudbeck, Florence, girl, Oct. 21
Taleah Goodman, Butte, twin boys, Oct. 20
Erin Barstow and Colin Woodrow, Missoula, boy, Oct. 25
Aerionna and Brennan Skrutvold, Florence, girl, Oct. 25
Kristina and David Simensen, Missoula, girl, Oct. 24
Alexis and Brandon Dean, Trout Creek girl, Oct. 23
Jessica Marie Gustafson and Torrence James Gustafson, Missoula, girl, Oct. 22
Laura Lee and Jonathan Sky Cova, Missoula, boy, Oct. 23
Stephanie and Brian Morton, Ronan, boy, Oct. 23
Suzi and Trevor Erickson, Missoula, girl, Oct. 26
Amanda and Chris Moore Lolo, boy, Oct. 26
Ayla Kelley and Chirs Kirkemo, Kalispell, boy, Oct. 26
