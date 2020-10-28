 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Births for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
births stockimage

Kinsey and Steven Fisher, Missoula, boy, Oct. 19

Kari and Ryan Lehmann, Superior, girl, Oct. 20

Ashley and Wes Sherman, Stevensville, boy, Oct. 21

Kiley Sudbeck, Florence, girl, Oct. 21

Taleah Goodman, Butte, twin boys, Oct. 20

Erin Barstow and Colin Woodrow, Missoula, boy, Oct. 25

Aerionna and Brennan Skrutvold, Florence, girl, Oct. 25

Kristina and David Simensen, Missoula, girl, Oct. 24

Alexis and Brandon Dean, Trout Creek girl, Oct. 23

Jessica Marie Gustafson and Torrence James Gustafson, Missoula, girl, Oct. 22

Laura Lee and Jonathan Sky Cova, Missoula, boy, Oct. 23

Stephanie and Brian Morton, Ronan, boy, Oct. 23

Suzi and Trevor Erickson, Missoula, girl, Oct. 26

Amanda and Chris Moore Lolo, boy, Oct. 26

Ayla Kelley and Chirs Kirkemo, Kalispell, boy, Oct. 26

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News