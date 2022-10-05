Births for Wednesday, October 5

Morgan Eichwald and Noah Bray, Missoula, girl, Sept. 17.
Ashley and Zach Conner, Missoula, girl, Sept. 26.
Myyah Winchell and Gage Vasquez, Missoula, girl, Sept. 19.
Katelynn and Christopher Raulston, Missoula, boy, Sept. 23.
Keely Jolly and Derek Werner, Missoula, girl, Sept. 21.
Stephanie Miller and Richard Mitchell, Missoula, girl, Sept. 21.
Breeanna Zellner and Breyden Hickert, Williston, ND, girl, Sept. 23.
Keelyn Craig and Duston Fry, Thompson Falls, boy, Sept. 23.
Fiona and Alex Ridgeway, Missoula, girl, Sept. 30.
Stormie Hofman and Calvin Gawronski, Seeley Lake, girl, Oct. 1.
Mary and Jason Willard, Missoula, boy, Sept. 30.
Amber Barton and Jared Weaselboy, Missoula, boy, Oct. 1.
Krista and Blake Holman, Missoula, girl, Sept. 23.
Iryna and Nikolay Chinikayla, Missoula, girl, Sept. 21.
Jill and Nick Taber, Missoula, boy, Sept. 27.
Hailey Campbell and Ryson Sparacino, Missoula, girl, Sept. 29.
Breeanna Zellner and Bryden Hickert, Missoula, girl, Sept. 23.
Abby and Andrew Ferguson, Missoula, boy, Sept. 26.
Carly and Corbin Newbary, Missoula, boy, Sept. 28.
MistiDawn Martin and Isaiah Nolan-Hewitt, Kalispell, boy, Sept. 30.
Lauren Martin and Justin Broyles, Corvallis, boy, Sept. 30.
Kaylie Kourim and Sean Moyer, Missoula, boy, Sept. 29.
Joal Kabou and Laurent Mugondozi, Missoula, boy, Sept. 27.