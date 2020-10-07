 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Kali and Noah Becher, Missoula, girl, Sept. 30

Kirsten and Nathan Mink, Missoula, girl, Sept. 30

Kristen Hawkinson and John Tompkins, Missoula, boy, Sept. 29

Alicia Anderson and Samuel Cooke, Missoula, boy, Sept. 23

Hunter Silva and Isabelle Eyster, Missoula, girl, Oct. 3

Kyle and Shelby Roth, Lolo, boy, Oct. 3

Audra and Edward Coulston, Missoula, boy, Oct. 1

Alicia Neely and Trevor Allen, Florence, boy, Oct. 4

Sarah and Al Gaither, Missoula, girl, Oct. 5

