Aspen Harris and Terry American Horse, Missoula, boy, Aug. 26
Hayley and Tim Skinner, Hall, girl, Aug. 26
Amber and Aaron Winter, Superior, boy, Aug. 30
Alison L. Brenner and Jason J. Oliver, boy, Aug. 29
Bridgette Marie and Zachary Tyler Brown, Hamilton, girl, Aug. 29
Jennifer Turner and Maligi Fosi, Missoula, boy, Aug. 31
Nicole and Andrew Hyman, Missoula, girl, Aug. 30
Robin and Mark Nygren, Missoula, boy, Sept. 1
Lindsey and Conwell McKay, Missoula, girl, Sept. 2
Mallory Erickson, Travis Brakefield, Missoula, Boy, Sept. 2
Jenneca Ayala, Jesse Ayala, Missoula, girl, Sept. 4
Cala Matt, Jeffrey Matt, Jr., Missoula, boy, Sept. 4
Elena Merrill, Forrest Merrill, Missoula, boy, Sept. 4
Jessica Lynn, Jake Avery Sol, Arlee, Girl, Sept. 5
Lynn Uyeda, James Uyeda, Missoula, girl, Sept. 5
Jasmine Farrar, Robert Farrar, Missoula, Sept. 5
Kerry Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Missoula, girl, Sept. 6
Brianne and Levi Cahoon, Seeley Lake, boy, Sept. 3
Katy Pellett and James Christenson, Missoula/Frenchtown, boy, Sept. 1
Kylie and Brenden Gragg, Missoula, girl, Sept. 6
Nikole and Ezra Curry, Missoula, boy, Sept. 5
Alyssa and Benjamin Griffith, Missoula, girl, Sept. 9
Gabrielle Weber and Brian Hogan, Lolo, girl, Sept. 10