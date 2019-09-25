{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren and Ben Sokoloski, Missoula, girl, boy, Sept. 18

Emily and Jaden Baker, Plains, boy, Sept. 16

Ashley Rose Beyer and Jordan Mark Beyer, Missoula, girl, Sept. 18

Lori and Chris Orwig, Missoula, boy, Sept. 18

Sarah and Tony Scalise, Missoula, boy, Sept. 17

Caitlin Yelenich and Brad Stevens, Butte, twins (boy and girl), Sept. 9

Molly Maddex and Shannon L. Brown, Missoula, boy, Sept. 4

Lauren and Jason Kinsford, Missoula, boy, Sept. 18

Amy and Benjamin Weiss, Missoula, boy, Sept. 22

Jamie and Cody Thompson, Missoula, girl, Sept. 22

Jessica and Seth Patton, Missoula, boy, Sept. 17

Larissa and Hank Schewe, Missoula, girl, Sept. 19

Danna and Nicholas Scholz, Florence, boy, Sept. 20

Tina and Jason Vezina, Potomac, girl, Sept. 23

