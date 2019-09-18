Nicole and Matt Schultz, Missoula, boy, Sept. 10
Realynn and Rob Cameron, Missoula, girl, Sept. 11
Kallie Sommers, Missoula, boy, Sept. 11
Julie and Christopher Van Hise, Frenchtown, girl, Sept. 11
Tessa Ann and Chris Theodore Jessop, Florence, girl, Sept. 11
Misti Guidry and Cody Kelley, Missoula, girl, Sept. 4
Sarah Watson and Levi Parchen, Missoula, boy, Sept. 5
Stevi May and Brycen Farmer, Stevensville, girl, Sept. 5
Sierra and Coleten Elldrey, Missoula, boy, Sept. 4
Katherine and Tyler Warren, Missoula, girl, Sept. 12
Julia Lake and Paul Schmit, Missoula, girl, Sept. 13
Katie and Given Kutz, Missoula, girl, Sept. 14
Kails J. and Nathan A. Hogan, Missoula, girl, Sept. 15
Jamie and Jason Perrault, Helena, boy, Sept. 13
Kimberly and Jeff Arents, Missoula, girl, Sept. 15
Lindsay Wagner and Chris Kurokawa, Browning/Wolf Point, girl, Sept. 15
Audrey and Caseye McMillon, Missoula, girl, Sept. 15
Erin and Brian Kelly, Great Falls, girl, Sept. 15