Births for Wednesday, September 1 Sep 8, 2021

Megan Lill Gran and Ryan Ray Davis, Missoula, girl, Aug. 31
Katelyn Rose and Adam Curtis Ingraham, Darby, boy, Aug. 31
Celina Gray and Dario McCarty, Missoula, girl, Aug. 25
Jaime and Shawn Medland, Lolo, boy, Aug. 31
Amanda Wiemers, Missoula, boy, Aug. 28