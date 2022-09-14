 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Wednesday, September 14

Amy Farhart and Tristan Ashby, Polson, boy, Sept. 1. 

Liza Crockett and Angel Chauteco Jr., Missoula, girl, Sept. 1. 

Erica and Daniel Stasiewski, Missoula, girl, Sept. 6. 

Rabekka Rodriguez and Alexander Lee, Missoula, boy, Sept. 4.

Jamie and Shane Casey, Missoula, girl, Sept. 7. 

Erin Barstow and Colin Woodrow, Minneapolis, MN, girl, Sept. 8. 

Angela and Joel Unsworth, Nine Mile, girl, Sept. 9. 

Aspen Harris and Terry American Horse, Missoula, girl, Sept. 9. 

Zoe and Lukas Phelan, Missoula, boy, Sept. 10. 

