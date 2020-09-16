Births for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Katrina and Beau Walker, Alberton, boy, July 18
Katie and Josh Oman, Missoula, girl, Sept. 8
Kara Allestad and Thomas Dossett, Plains, girl, Aug. 21
Sophia Chuc and Miguel Hernandez, Missoula, boy, Aug. 22
Krystal Williams and Kyle Loran, Missoula, girl, Aug. 24
Caryl Dodgson and Cody Kinzie, St. Regis, girl, Aug. 24
Keri Lunak and Andre Riley, Missoula, boy, Aug. 25
Chelsea Lee and Michael Carroll, Clinton, boy, Aug. 25
Rayna Hardy and Scott Brown, Missoula, girl, Aug. 27
Ariana Boussard-Reifel and Yasser Ansari, Arlee, girl, Aug. 29
Nafataree Bartell and Chris Bridenstine, Missoula, boy, Sept. 1
Avery Rausch and Ashten Morrow, Hamilton, boy, Sept. 1
Lindsey and Ty Cowling, Missoula, girl, Sept. 9
Kendall and Katie Brubaker, Missoula, girl, Sept. 14
Tsing-Lee Tang and Alexis Huau, Hamilton, girl, Sept. 14
