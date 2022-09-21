Births for Wednesday, September 21

Kylie and Tom Hook, Missoula, girl, Sept. 7.
Kelley and Logan Donisthorpe, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15.
Lizzy and Tanner Sholey, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15.
Rebekah and Isaiah McGuffey, Missoula, girl, Sept. 16.
Kayla and Daniel Alban, Bonner, girl, Sept. 18.
Dinah and Ryan Watson, Missoula, girl, Sept. 18.
Montana Kohler and Casey Hale, Missoula, girl, Sept. 8.
Patricia Streets and Jonathan Linerud, Ronan, girl, Sept. 7.
Ashley and Richard King, Missoula, girl, Sept. 10.
Ana Gonzalez and Dylan Barrett, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15.
Josie Johnson and Kyle Hatley, Missoula, girl, Sept. 6.
Alexis Jorgensen and Mitchell Ballas, Missoula, girl, Sept. 6.
Nichole LaPorte and Jonathan Guardipee, Missoula, girl, Sept. 6.
Amy Garhart and Tristan Ashby, Polson, boy, Sept. 1.
Samantha Berner and Gregory Mathis, Stevensville, boy, Sept. 6
Alicia Gregory and Daniel Roberts, Alberton, boy, Aug. 24.
Barbara Toland and Robert Donohue, Anaconda, boy, Sept. 16.
Rashelle and Matt Merritt, Missoula, boy, Sept. 8.
Adrieana Trujillo, Missoula, girl, Sept. 7.
Samantha and Tyson Reiter, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15.
Karlie and Noah Smith, Missoula, girl, Sept. 15.