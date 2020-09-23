Births for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Nikki and Nick Pastian, Florence, girl, Sept. 15
Anna-Margaret and Derek Goldman, Missoula, boy, Sept. 14
Erin and Cody McEwen, Victor, girl, Sept. 15
MacKenzie and Tyler Smith, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15
Jasmine and Wayne Rodriguez, Missoula, boy, Sept. 1
Kathryn Hatheway and Fenn Nelson, Hamilton, girl, Sept. 11
Krista Turner and Logan Shelton, Missoula, boy, Sept. 12
Brittni and Adam Hertz, Missoula, girl, Sept. 16
Sara and Mitchell Speltz, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15
Kelsey Ochs and Travis Brier, Missoula, boy, Sept. 16
Savannah and Lonnie Newman, Missoula, girl, Sept. 20
Cheyenne Feltz-Thompson and Talbot Cade Thompson, Polson, girl, Sept. 20
Amethyst and James Westeren, Missoula, boy, Sept. 18
Jackie and Mike Hanneman, Missoula, girl, Sept. 18
Haley and Anders Nord, girl, Sept. 20
Jane A. McNeill and Ryan J. Hollingsworth, Missoula, boy, Sept. 22
