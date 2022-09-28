 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Wednesday, September 28

births stockimage

Caitlyn Stewart-Nurse and Edward Nurse, Missoula, girl, Sept. 12.

Jessica and Pierce Pendleton, Missoula, girl, Sept. 10.

Kristen and Colby Ricker, Missoula, girl, Sept. 14.

Jessenia Haines and James Maddox, Missoula, boy, Sept. 21.

Morgan Eichwald and Noah Bray, Missoula, girl, Sept. 17.

Hannah Crouch and Marx Kemmer, Missoula, boy, Sept. 23.

Stephanie Miller and Richard Mitchell, Hamilton, girl, Sept. 21.

Kimberlee Cottrill and Timothy Massey, Missoula, boy, Sept. 19.

Lacey Redboy and Kobe Kinsey, Missoula, boy, Sept. 19.

Keely Jolly and William Werner, Stevensville, girl, Sept. 21.

Natalie and Shad Moore, Missoula, girl, Sept. 10.

Celina and Ben Mckee, Missoula, girl, Sept. 16.

Karly and Parker Vaculik, Missoula, boy, Sept. 19.

Ana Gonzalez and Dylan Barrett, Missoula, boy, Sept. 15.

Jessica and Hunter Barefield, Missoula, girl, Sept. 15.

Kelsie and Justin Alt, Turah, Girl, Sept. 26.

