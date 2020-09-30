 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Silvie Albiez and Brandon Miller, Missoula, girl, Sept. 14

Alyssa Tholstrom and Chris Harris, Frenchtown, boy, Sept. 14

Brenna Brewer and James Horne, Missoula, girl, Sept. 16

Tiffany Wendel and Joshua Hoose, Alberton, girl, Sept. 14

Kali Pickens and Kevan Caille, Missoula, girl, Sept. 18

Haley Morton and James Spencer, Missoula, boy, Sept. 17

Brianna Kay Quist and Jesse James Lantz, East Helena, boy, Sept. 13

Leah and Ryan Bradshaw, Missoula, girl, Sept. 22

Erika and Patrick Finn, Missoula, boy, Sept. 22

Alyssa Llewellyn and Matt Morgan, Missoula, boy, Sept. 22

Jazrah Michel, Ronan, girl, Sept. 22

Jillian and Andrew McClusky, Lolo, girl, Sept. 25

Kaitlyn and Robert Humble, Missoula, girl, Sept. 25

Staci and Jason Wisherd, Florence, boy, Sept. 25

Hunter Rose LoParco and Gavin Anschretz, Missoula, girl, Sept. 26

Noor and Jeff Bass, Missoula, girl, Sept. 28

Jenny and Logan Herbst, Alberton, girl, Sept. 28

