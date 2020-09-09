 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Julie Abrahamsen and Noah Coyne, Darby, boy, Sept. 5

Amanda and Michael Straw, Missoula, girl, Sept. 4

Tamara L. Forward and Joey L. Forward, Missoula, boy, Sept. 5

Ruthy Scott Donovan and Timothy Sean Donovan, Corvallis, girl, Sept. 5

Karalie and DJ Smith, Missoula, boy, Sept. 5

Raine L. Lathom and Joshua Lathom, Missoula, girl, Sept. 4

Amanda and Levi Carroll, Frenchtown, girl, Sept. 3

Cierra and Joshua Anderson, Frenchtown, girl, Sept. 3

Hayley Lowman and Aaron Lowman Jr., Missoula, girl, Sept. 2

Lindsay and Matthew Heisler, Frenchtown, boy, Sept. 1

Kacie and Scott Perkins, Deer Lodge, girl, Aug. 31

Katelyn and Jase Miller, Thompson Falls, girl, Aug. 29

Morgan and Ragan Erickson, Missoula, boy, Aug. 31

Mallory Knudsen and David LeMasters, Missoula, boy, Aug. 29

Katherine "Kappa" Oie and Esia Nobles, Missoula, boy, Aug. 27

Melanie and Eric Ferguson, Missoula, boy, Aug. 28

Katy Lovelace and Roy Poser, Missoula, boy, Aug. 27

Kayla Steinmetz and Tristan Wetzel, Missoula, girl, Aug. 26

Erin and Matthew Kalanick, Missoula, boy, Aug. 26

Trish and Matt Cavanaugh, Missoula, girl, Aug. 26

Caitlin and John Romero, Ronan, girl, Aug. 25

Kasey Elizabeth Thomas and Jeremy Taylor Thomas, Missoula, boy, Aug. 25

Michelle and Matthew Chase, Missoula, twin girls, Aug. 21

Ruth and Timothy Howard, Missoula, girl, Aug. 25

Coleen and Daniel Fernandez, Stevensville, twins, boy and girl, Aug. 26

Kalli Wurth, Missoula, girl, Aug. 28

Dana Carpenter and Cale Patenarde, Missoula, girl, Aug. 21

Taran Edinger and Josh Hungerford, Missoula, boy, Aug. 22

Kristine Tyler and Mathew Robbins, Missoula, girl, Aug. 22

Anta Coulibaly and Jesse Guy, Missoula, boy, Aug. 20

Shayna LLoyd and Brandon Piazzola, Philipsburg, girl, Aug. 21

Grace and Landon Gardner, Missoula, girl, Sept. 7

