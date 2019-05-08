Leanne Young and Brent Campbell
Deanna L. Ferguson and Kenton H. Johnson
Mary Patricia Cyprian and Matthew Douglas Cyprian
Kari H. Birttain and Stuart E. Brittain
Leanne Young and Brent Campbell
Deanna L. Ferguson and Kenton H. Johnson
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Mary Patricia Cyprian and Matthew Douglas Cyprian
Kari H. Birttain and Stuart E. Brittain
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.