Divorces for Wednesday, Feb. 23

Jesse James Millan and Nicole Dawn Ridders
Alexandra Clemow and Richard Clemow
Robert Lee Colten Dietsch and Shakala M. Dietsch
James L. Erven and Alexis Gillian Chavarria-Erven
Brenna Matt and Nekruz Nazarzoda
Nicole Lowe and Sally Le Lowe
Rebecca Schendel and Chad Joel Jackson
Russel Graves and Stephanie Graves
Jeremiah James Ethan Mercer and Brandi Jace Mercer
Samantha S. Stanley and Jerry Stanley
Nicholas Justin Cooper and Alicia Danielle Cooper
Amy Shaer Young and Daniel Joseph Young
Shane Antoine Morigeau and Jamie Mitsuko Iguchi