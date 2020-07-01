Divorces for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Colleen L. McGuire and Christopher G. Miller

Summer N. Heissman and Evan A. Heissman

Sandra Lea Boyette and Robert James Whalen

Leah McLaughlin and Cory Jeannero McLaughlin

Terran Helland Jacobs and Derek Charles Jacobs

Christopher Allan Oakley and Marisela Oakley

Michael K. Harris and Linda Harris

