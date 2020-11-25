 Skip to main content
Divorces for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Divorces for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Nancy Hobbins de Pastino and Blake de Pastino

Christy Guereca and Esteven Guereca

Leslie M. Whitmore and Peter M. Gray

Vicky Feather Sherman and Robert Richard Sherman

Taylor Michelle Anderson and Kade Jesse Anderson

Sara Batt and Brian Lee Batt

Lyndayle Odessa Revell and Jason Daniel Revell

Connie McAdam Lopez and Daniel Lopez (decree of invalidity)

Naomi Colleen Langston and James Dale Langston

Mark Ketcham and Shelia R. Ketcham

Pamela Emma Lilly Holman and Jordan Andrew Green

