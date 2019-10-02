{{featured_button_text}}
Toni Lynette Whitman and David William Whitman

Luella Mae Wheeler and Allyn Roger Fitzherbert

Felisha Pease and Johnathon Wade Pease

Nancy McDonald and Randy Norman McDonald

Bret Oliver Baldassin and Jody L. Baldassin

Jesse S. Ginn and Branden J. Ginn

Michael J. Fullam and Carla A. Fullam

Antonio Miguel Hendricks and Erin Elizabeth Cassidy

Christina Greskowiak and Kina Marie Greskowiak

Jonna Jean Daniels and Daniel E. Storm (decree of invalidity)

Courtney A. Hartelius-Goble and Dominic D. Goble

