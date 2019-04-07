William and Julia Bosic of Missoula announce the engagement of their daughter Jade Alexandria Bosic to Cory Andrew Reiniger, both of Missoula.
Jade graduated high school in 2010 from Bigfork High in Bigfork and she received her bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of Montana in 2014. The following year she completed her bachelor of arts in human biology. She is currently finishing her master's degree in public health while simultaneously working toward her 2021 graduation with a doctorate in pharmacy. Jade currently works part time for Osco Pharmacy, as well.
Cory graduated from West Linn High School, West Linn, Oregon, in 2008. In 2014 Cory received his bachelor of science in natural resources and conservation, from the University of Montana. Cory is employed full-time by Montana’s State Department of Fish Wildlife and Parks. He also works part time for the University of Montana. Cory is the son of Rudie and Nancy Reiniger of Oregon City, Oregon.
Jade and Cory’s wedding will take place on Aug. 17, at Whitefish Mountain Resort in Whitefish. The couple will continue to reside in Missoula.