U.S. District Court
Jody Lyn Bennett, 46, of Missoula, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Mark Rockwell Gies, 62, of Pablo, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Dustin Mark Henry, 28, of Billings, was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
William Mikel Tillman, 33, of Eureka, California, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for counterfeiting obligations or securities of the United States.
Ruth Bayona, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.