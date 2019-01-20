Try 1 month for 99¢
felony sentence stockimage

U.S. District Court

Jody Lyn Bennett, 46, of Missoula, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Mark Rockwell Gies, 62, of Pablo, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dustin Mark Henry, 28, of Billings, was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

William Mikel Tillman, 33, of Eureka, California, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for counterfeiting obligations or securities of the United States.

Ruth Bayona, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags