U.S. District Court

Joseph Patrick Walsh, 40, of Billings, was sentenced to 6 years and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Kyle Brooks, 65, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 1 year 6 months and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Ian Brooks, 28, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 1 year 2 months imprisonment; 4 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Anthony Cole Daniels, 55, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Darryl Peter Fiume, 71, of Cliffside, New Jersey, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for mail fraud.

