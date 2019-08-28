Municipal court
Samuel Joseph Dyer, 39, Missoula
Sara Elizabeth Ford, 29, Billings, per se
Leah Marie Komlofske, 30, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Kenneth Shane Olson, 61, Columbia Falls, per se
Kody Lynn Selway, 24, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Carly Joy Wingert, 26, Missoula
Larisa Nikolaeyna Yarmolich, 28, Missoula, per se
Justice court
Justin J. Cheung, 32, Missoula
Nathan William Kelly, 40, Marysville, British Columbia
William Joseph Kendrick, 60, Missoula, per se
Elijah Cole Marceau, 21, Frenchtown
Sue Anne Pugh, 44, Clinton, per se
Robin Lyn Ruliffson, 51, Missoula