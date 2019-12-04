Municipal court
Victoria L. LeaderCharge, 55, Missoula, per se
Samantha Dawn Powell, 28, Missoula
Heather Marie Rothman, 49, Missoula, per se
Justice court
Michael Curtis Burke, 28, Stevensville
