Municipal court
Jordan Robert Clarfield, 35, Missoula, two convictions (one an aggravated DUI).
Bryan Patrick Doyle, 36, Missoula
Raymond Kenyon Gibson, 30, St. Regis
Sheridan Anna Grace, 22, Stevensville
Adelberto J. Pena, 29, Missoula, per se
Justice court
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Elizabeth Marie Courchene, 32, Great Falls
Helen Twichel Kropp, 56, Stevensville, per se
Tyrone Everett Payne, 48, Missoula, per se, two convictions
David Michael Pledge, 54, Missoula
Rodney Allen Roberts, 44, Missoula, per se
Clayton Wade Schule, 28, Missoula, per se