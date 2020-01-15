Municipal court
John Thomas Boelman, 31, Missoula
Peggy Jean Castillo, 27, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Gary Lee Keniv, 49, Missoula
Sharon Kay Lett, 65, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Abilene Cordelia Scollick, 48, Florence
Nicholas Chase Tennis, 29, Butte, per se
Justice court
Jamie Allison Carter, 38, Missoula, per se
Bryan David Flammond, 32, Belgrade, per se
James S. Geeting, 39, Missoula
Nathan Michael Jewett, 25, Helena
James Wyatt Osgood, 31, Missoula
Jason Duane Spadt, 46, Missoula, aggravated DUI