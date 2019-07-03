{{featured_button_text}}
Municipal court 

Emily Mary Margaret Adams, 23, Missoula

Ty Jacob Belcourt, 22, Missoula

Nicole Michelle Dix, 39, Missoula

Joshua Michael Griffin, 21, Missoula, per se

Nancy Ann McCoy, 70, Missoula, aggravated DUI (two offenses)

Joel Edward PorterSmith, 32, Missoula

Chancei Raymond Roy Sanders, 26, Helena, per se

Justice court

Jamie Scott Chandler, 44, Alberton

Laura Witt Chandler, 55, Mountain Home, Idaho

Rachel Marie Clark, 39, Missoula

Juanita Lea Dolan, 50, Missoula

Angela Courtney Kempster, 33, Missoula

David Jay Ryan, 67, Missoula, per se

Troy Robert Stoute, 23, Missoula, per se

Devon Allan Trowle, 33, Stevensville

Chelsea Leigh Whitmore, 25, Missoula, per se

