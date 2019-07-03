Municipal court
Emily Mary Margaret Adams, 23, Missoula
Ty Jacob Belcourt, 22, Missoula
Nicole Michelle Dix, 39, Missoula
Joshua Michael Griffin, 21, Missoula, per se
Nancy Ann McCoy, 70, Missoula, aggravated DUI (two offenses)
Joel Edward PorterSmith, 32, Missoula
Chancei Raymond Roy Sanders, 26, Helena, per se
Justice court
Jamie Scott Chandler, 44, Alberton
Laura Witt Chandler, 55, Mountain Home, Idaho
Rachel Marie Clark, 39, Missoula
Juanita Lea Dolan, 50, Missoula
Angela Courtney Kempster, 33, Missoula
David Jay Ryan, 67, Missoula, per se
Troy Robert Stoute, 23, Missoula, per se
Devon Allan Trowle, 33, Stevensville
Chelsea Leigh Whitmore, 25, Missoula, per se