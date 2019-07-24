Municipal court
Cara Helene Brunvand, 28, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Neil Dennis Cole, 63, Missoula
Stephanie Nichole Colley, 34, Hamilton, per se
Kelly Shawn Craig, 57, Missoula
Zacharie William Gard, 30, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Kale Erin Potter, 26, Missoula
Justice court
Joseph Thomas Jindrich, 63, Clinton
Christina Marie Larson, 50, Lolo
Shay Byran Law, 31, Arlee, per se
Samuel Evert Skeim, 29, Missoula
Alicia Elizabeth Rose Swift, 20, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC
Joseph Michael Wandler, 44, Missoula
Nathan Christopher Wiener, 26, Missoula