Municipal court 

Cara Helene Brunvand, 28, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Neil Dennis Cole, 63, Missoula

Stephanie Nichole Colley, 34, Hamilton, per se

Kelly Shawn Craig, 57, Missoula

Zacharie William Gard, 30, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Kale Erin Potter, 26, Missoula

Justice court

Joseph Thomas Jindrich, 63, Clinton

Christina Marie Larson, 50, Lolo

Shay Byran Law, 31, Arlee, per se

Samuel Evert Skeim, 29, Missoula

Alicia Elizabeth Rose Swift, 20, Missoula,  operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Joseph Michael Wandler, 44, Missoula

Nathan Christopher Wiener, 26, Missoula

