DUI conviction stockimage

Municipal court 

Clayton Scott Elldrege, 34, Victor

Tristan Michael Freman, 22, Missoula

Jesse James Haberman, 28, Missoula

Ashley Colleen Hilferty, 31, Florence

Chad Daniel Jolley, 39, Missoula, per se

Robert Allen Klingaman, 24, Chinook, per se

Timothy James Langdorf, Lolo

Stephen Andrew Tittle, 30, Missoula

Justice court

Rial Conner Bolles, 25, East Missoula

Tylor James Burris, 31, Missoula, per se

Jeremy Jans Gebauer, 41, Seeley Lake aggravated DUI

Ronald George Marcum, 71, Missoula

Abigail Marie Merritt, 22, Helena

Ryan Todd Ratliff, 25, Dickinson, North Dakota

Randy Taylor Talks About, 27, Missoula

Shyanne Autumn Waldbillig, 22, Missoula

