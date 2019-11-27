{{featured_button_text}}
Municipal court 

Taylor Helene Blue, 29, Missoula

Taylor Justin Bybee, 27, Missoula

Bryce Samuel Hawbaker, 23, Billings

Justin Michael Leber, 44, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Dale Steven Martell, 50, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Jeffrey B. Mitchell-Rojas, 35, Post Falls, Idaho

Jonathan Scott Nelson, 38, Missoula

Haley Kashel Pavatea-Brown, 22, Missoula

Benjamin Geoffrey Sparrow, 30, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Sean Timothy Startin, 31, Missoula

Megan Haylee Stewart, 20, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Sawyer Gibson White 27, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Justice court

Norman J. Flood, 37, Missoula

Myka Centauri Gaertner, 41, Missoula

Mitchell S. Gass, 57, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Jacob Ryan Lapka, 25, Missoula, per se

Derek Christopher Moree, 36, missoula

Patrick Richard Waber, 53, Yakima, Washington, per se

Matthew Vernon Welshans, 43, Missoula

