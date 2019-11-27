Municipal court
Taylor Helene Blue, 29, Missoula
Taylor Justin Bybee, 27, Missoula
Bryce Samuel Hawbaker, 23, Billings
Justin Michael Leber, 44, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Dale Steven Martell, 50, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Jeffrey B. Mitchell-Rojas, 35, Post Falls, Idaho
Jonathan Scott Nelson, 38, Missoula
Haley Kashel Pavatea-Brown, 22, Missoula
Benjamin Geoffrey Sparrow, 30, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC
Sean Timothy Startin, 31, Missoula
Megan Haylee Stewart, 20, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Sawyer Gibson White 27, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC
Justice court
Norman J. Flood, 37, Missoula
Myka Centauri Gaertner, 41, Missoula
Mitchell S. Gass, 57, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Jacob Ryan Lapka, 25, Missoula, per se
Derek Christopher Moree, 36, missoula
Patrick Richard Waber, 53, Yakima, Washington, per se
Matthew Vernon Welshans, 43, Missoula