Municipal court
Gloria Rose Bell, 64, Missoula, per se
Robert Christopher Kimmel, 35, West Palm Beach, Florida, per se
Wyatt James Layman, 28, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Ann Elizabeth Vestal, 38, Missoula, per se
Chase Matthew Vranish, 24, Missoula
Justice court
Ezequiel Ayen Davico, 29, Missoula, per se
Ryan Matthew Harker, 36, Missoula
Sean Douglas Hawkings, 34, Missoula, per se
Keenan Quan, 45, Lolo, per se
Danielle Sloan, 47, Missoula
Riston James Spang, 28, Missoula
Tobias Everett Tudor Starkel, 18, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC