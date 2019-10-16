{{featured_button_text}}
Municipal court 

Gloria Rose Bell, 64, Missoula, per se

Robert Christopher Kimmel, 35, West Palm Beach, Florida, per se

Wyatt James Layman, 28, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Ann Elizabeth Vestal, 38, Missoula, per se

Chase Matthew Vranish, 24, Missoula

Justice court

Ezequiel Ayen Davico, 29, Missoula, per se

Ryan Matthew Harker, 36, Missoula

Sean Douglas Hawkings, 34, Missoula, per se

Keenan Quan, 45, Lolo, per se

Danielle Sloan, 47, Missoula

Riston James Spang, 28, Missoula

Tobias Everett Tudor Starkel, 18, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

