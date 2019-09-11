{{featured_button_text}}
Municipal court 

Taneisha Cattnach, 27, Missoula

Zachary James Kessler, 24, Missoula

Bailey Raeann Permann, 20, Chubbuck, ID

Bryan Keith Schock, 26, Missoula

Zachary M. Smerker, 21, Missoula

Nigel Gordon Calflooking, 26, Missoula

Cree Bradley Folsom, 23, Missoula

John Walter Sawyer II, 45, Missoula

Eugene Matthew Weasel Jr., 23, Missoula

Nicole N. Wordsworth, 28, Missoula

Justice court

Michael Allen Dunning, 36, Havre

Allen G. Fink, 26, Florence

Christopher Carl Baumann, 37, Missoula

Tyler Christopher Becker, 19, Coeur D'Alene

Darby Joerae Belcourt, 20, Arlee

Tryston Alan Edwards, 22, Missoula

Jenevie Elyse Green, 41, Hamilton

Tiffany Leah Robinson, 45, Missoula

Shelby Lynn Sherer, 22, Missoula

